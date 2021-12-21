Mahogany Vaught led the Jaguars (6-7) with 11 points and Dee Haymer added 10.
After a Vaught 3-pointer made it 3-2, Georgia ran off 13 straight points, six by Staiti. Vaught’s jumper to open the second quarter had the Jags within 19-13 but a 22-6 streak sealed it. Zoesha Smith’s basket at the 2:37 mark had the lead at 41-19.
Georgia finished the game at 55% (26 of 65) despite going 2 of 12 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs were 15 of 16 from the foul line and outrebounded South Alabama 43-27.
In 12 games, only one Georgia opponent has reached 60 points and six have been held below 50. The Bulldogs beat No. 18 Notre Dame 71-67 in overtime in November.
