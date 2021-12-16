In the final seconds of OT, Staiti was defending Wolfpack star Elissa Cunane in the paint with the Bulldogs protecting an 81-80 lead. Cunane turned toward the baseline and missed as Staiti stayed with her in a play with a lot of contact that left Cunane falling to the floor.
Staiti came up with the rebound with 1.7 seconds left, and the Bulldogs (9-1) hung on from there.
It was the first road win for Georgia against a team ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. And it ended a 10-game winning streak for the Wolfpack (10-2).
Cunane had 18 of her 20 points in the second half for N.C. State.
NO. 6 LOUISVILLE 82, EASTERN KENTUCKY 38
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kianna Smith made five 3-pointers for a career-high 22 points, Hailey Van Lith added 13 points and Louisville cruised past Eastern Kentucky for its ninth consecutive victory.
The Cardinals (9-1) led 51-28 at halftime and their advantage reached 73-33 early in the fourth.
Emma Hacker scored 10 points for the Colonels (4-6).
