Cardoso, who is tied for second on South Carolina averaging 5.4 rebounds a game, missed Sunday’s regular-season finale at Mississippi with what Staley described as an “upper-body injury.”
Cardoso played just six minutes at Texas A&M on Feb. 24, coming out in the second quarter and not returning the rest of the game.
The Syracuse transfer is one of South Carolina’s top reserves and is third on the team in blocked shots.
Cardoso had missed two games in February when she was excused to join the Brazilian national team for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament.
The Gamecocks are seeking their seventh SEC Tournament title in the past eight years.
