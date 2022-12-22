Stanford Cardinal and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers square off in Santa Cruz, California

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-5) vs. Stanford Cardinal (4-7, 0-2 Pac-12) Santa Cruz, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -6; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Stanford Cardinal square off in Santa Cruz, California. The Cardinal are 4-5 in non-conference play. Stanford ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 4.9.

The Ramblers have a 6-5 record in non-conference games. Loyola Chicago ranks eighth in the A-10 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tom Welch averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is averaging 11.5 points for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Stanford.

Philip Alston is averaging 13.5 points and six rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

