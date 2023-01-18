Stanford Cardinal face the Oregon State Beavers on 5-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oregon State Beavers (7-11, 1-6 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (5-12, 0-7 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Stanford comes into the matchup with Oregon State as losers of five games in a row. The Cardinal have gone 3-4 in home games. Stanford is fourth in the Pac-12 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Spencer Jones averaging 2.3.

The Beavers are 1-6 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The Cardinal and Beavers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Mike Jones is shooting 38.3% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Stanford.

Jordan Pope is averaging 12.2 points for the Beavers. Dzmitry Ryuny is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Beavers: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

