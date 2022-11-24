Stanford Cardinal square off against the Ole Miss Rebels

Stanford went 16-16 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Cardinal averaged 5.6 steals, 2.6 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal will play the Ole Miss Rebels at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

Ole Miss finished 13-19 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Rebels averaged 68.1 points per game last season, 11.6 from the free throw line and 20.7 from beyond the arc.