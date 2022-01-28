The Trojans had a chance to send it to overtime but Mobley missed a 3-pointer with one second left.
Spencer Jones had 10 points for Stanford (12-6, 5-3 Pac-12), which handed the Trojans their first loss on Jan. 11 and have won two straight following three consecutive losses.
Drew Peterson led USC (16-3, 6-3) in scoring for the third straight game with 14 points, and Boogie Ellis scored 11.
Stanford trailed for most of the second half before scoring eight straight points to take a 60-55 lead with 2:46 remaining. Max Agbonkpolo’s jumper ended a seven-minute USC scoring drought, and Peterson tied it on a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left after the Trojans forced a shot clock violation.
Stanford got off to a fast start and led 16-7 less than seven minutes into the game on eight points and a pair of 3-pointers by Delaire.
The Cardinal were up 26-19 with 6:45 remaining in the first half before the Trojans scored 15 straight points. USC was 5 of 7 from the floor and hit three 3-pointers during the run while Stanford missed 12 shots in a row and committed a pair of turnovers.
Ellis scored six points, all from beyond the arc, and Kobe Johnson added four.
Delaire’s dunk broke a nearly six-minute scoring drought for Stanford, but it went into the half trailing 34-28.
USC led by five eight minutes into the second half before a 6-1 Stanford run tied it at 50 with 10:42 remaining on Michael O’Connell’s 3-pointer.
TEMPORARY SCARE
Ellis appeared to injure his right leg when he went down after attempting a dunk. He went straight to the locker room but returned a couple of minutes later.
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: The Cardinal are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but this win improved their record to 4-3 against Quad 1 teams.
USC: The Trojans are in a stretch of five games in 10 days and had their three-game winning streak snapped.
UP NEXT
Stanford: Remain in Los Angeles to face No. 7 UCLA on Saturday.
USC: Host California on Saturday. The Trojans won the first meeting 77-63 on Jan. 6.
___
