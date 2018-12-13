Stanford’s Morgan Hentz dives for a ball against BYU in the third set of a semifinal match of the NCAA Div I Women’s Volleyball Championships Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS — Tami Alade had 14 blocks, Kathryn Plummer had 12 kills and Stanford beat BYU 25-15, 25-15 and 25-18 on Thursday night to advance to the NCAA volleyball championship and avenge its only loss of the season.

Seeking its eighth title, Stanford will face the winner of an all-Big Ten match between defending national champion Nebraska and Illinois.

Audriana Fitzmorris added 11 kills and nine blocks, and Morgan Hentz had 20 digs for the Cardinal (33-1). They advanced to the championship for the 16th time with their 31 straight match victory since losing in five sets at BYU in August.

BYU (31-2) had a lead in every game in the semifinal.

Plummer, the reigning national player of the year, hit .300 and Fitzmorris .375 as the Cardinal had 34 kills with just seven errors and 33 blocks. BYU had 29 kills and 32 errors. Stanford hit .188 in the first game and got better every game while the Cougar had more errors in the first two games before hitting .125 in the third.

Roni Jones-Perry, a player of the year candidate with Plummer, had eight kills but 12 errors for BYU.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.