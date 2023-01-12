Stanford faces Washington on 3-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stanford Cardinal (5-10, 0-5 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-8, 1-5 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -2; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Stanford aims to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Washington. The Huskies have gone 7-4 in home games. Washington is eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 68.5 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Cardinal are 0-5 in Pac-12 play. Stanford ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Spencer Jones averaging 2.1.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jones is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article