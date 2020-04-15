“We are pleased to welcome Javon to our program,” coach Tom Allen said. “Javon’s a very mature, sound player who will make our team better. He brings us tremendous leadership and production.”
Swann played in high school at Center Grove, just south of Indianapolis, and was named the state’s 2015 defensive player of the year. He also was a two-time first-team selection to the Associated Press’ all-state team.
Swann’s brother, Mario Jr., played at Indiana from 2013-15.
