Wyoming briefly took the lead for the first time since the opening minutes when the Cowboys put together a 7-0 run with Ike having just gone to the bench with his fourth foul with nine minutes left in the game. Ike returned five minutes later and had a chance to tie the game with 32 seconds remaining but couldn’t complete a three-point play. Stanford made 2 of 4 free throws in the final 26 seconds to provide the final margin.