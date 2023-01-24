Stanford hosts Cardet and Chicago State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chicago State Cougars (5-16) at Stanford Cardinal (7-12, 2-7 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the Stanford Cardinal after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 21 points in Chicago State’s 74-70 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The Cardinal are 5-4 in home games. Stanford scores 67.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-16 in road games. Chicago State is 4-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Cardet is averaging 16 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

