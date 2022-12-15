Stanford hosts Green Bay following Meyer's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (2-9, 1-1 Horizon) at Stanford Cardinal (3-6, 0-2 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the Stanford Cardinal after Cade Meyer scored 24 points in Green Bay’s 82-61 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies. The Cardinal have gone 2-2 at home. Stanford ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 4.2.

The Phoenix are 0-5 on the road. Green Bay is ninth in the Horizon allowing 74.9 points while holding opponents to 48.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Stanford.

Zae Blake averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc. Meyer is shooting 54.1% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

