Stanford hosts Jaquez and No. 21 UCLA

UCLA Bruins (5-2) at Stanford Cardinal (3-4)
The Bruins play their first true road game after going 5-2 to start the season. UCLA averages 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 19.1 points per game.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is shooting 36.4% and averaging 10.7 points for the Cardinal. Ingram Harrison is averaging 10.4 points for Stanford.
Jaquez is averaging 16.7 points and six rebounds for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 14 points and 4.9 assists for UCLA.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.