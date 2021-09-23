INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Southern California interim coach Donte Williams will make his Coliseum coaching debut Saturday against Oregon State. Williams grew up several miles from the venue. The Trojans (2-1, 1-1) have won 24 straight over the Beavers in Los Angeles. Oregon State hasn’t won in L.A. since 1960. ... Washington State (1-2, 0-1) has seven takeaways (four interceptions, three fumble recoveries) heading into its game at Utah (1-2). ... The Utes stormed back from a 21-point deficit against Washington State last season. .... Stanford faces six teams this season who were in the AP preseason Top 25. That’s tied with UCLA and Colorado for most in the nation. ... Washington (1-2) hosts California (1-2) in the 100th meeting between the schools. The Huskies lead the series 54-41-4. ... The game-time temperature when Colorado (1-2) travels to Arizona State (2-1) is expected to be in the low 90s. That would rank in the top-20 warmest kickoffs in Colorado history. It was 92 degrees when the Buffaloes played Texas A&M in Denver on Sept. 11. ... Oregon running back CJ Verdell needs 179 yards rushing to become only the fifth Ducks player to reach the 3,000 mark in his career.