Stanford hosts Simpson and Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (5-7, 0-2 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -2.5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Stanford Cardinal after KJ Simpson scored 21 points in Colorado’s 86-78 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Cardinal are 3-2 on their home court. Stanford averages 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 0-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Cardinal and Buffaloes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Keefe is averaging 6.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Simpson is averaging 17.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

