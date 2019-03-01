No. 25 Washington (22-6, 13-2) vs. Stanford (15-13, 8-8)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks for its fifth straight win over No. 25 Washington at Maples Pavilion. The last victory for the Huskies at Stanford was a 65-60 win on Jan. 12, 2013.

SQUAD LEADERS: Stanford’s KZ Okpala has averaged 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while Daejon Davis has put up 11.8 points and 4.6 assists. For the Huskies, Jaylen Nowell has averaged 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while Noah Dickerson has put up 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: David Crisp has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Stanford is 0-9 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. Washington is a perfect 17-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points. The Huskies have allowed 64.2 points per game over their last five.

STREAK SCORING: Stanford has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: The Washington defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Huskies ninth among Division I teams. The Stanford offense has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinal 307th, nationally).

