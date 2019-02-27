Washington State (11-16, 4-10) vs. Stanford (14-13, 7-8)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. In its last five wins against the Cougars, Stanford has won by an average of 14 points. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 31, 2015, an 89-88 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Stanford’s KZ Okpala has averaged 17.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while Daejon Davis has put up 12.3 points and 4.6 assists. For the Cougars, Robert Franks has averaged 22.4 points and 7.4 rebounds while CJ Elleby has put up 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds.

FRANKS IS A FORCE: Franks has connected on 40.8 percent of the 147 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 22 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Cougars are 0-6 when they score 67 points or fewer and 11-10 when they exceed 67 points. The Cardinal are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 14-4 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cardinal are 5-0 when they record nine or more steals and 9-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cougars are 5-0 when the team blocks at least five shots and 6-16 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State as a team has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Pac-12 teams.

