Stanford opens season against FCS-level Colgate

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colgate (0-0) at Stanford (0-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Bay Area) Line: No early line from FanDuel Sportsbook. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE? The Cardinal look to get off to a good start after losing the final seven games last season on the way to a 3-9 record that was the worst season on The Farm since a one-win season in 2006 the year before Jim Harbaugh arrived to turn thing around. Colgate gets a rare opportunity against a Power Five team.

KEY MATCHUP

The trenches. The Cardinal should have a decided advantage on the lines against a lower-level school after struggling there last season. LT Walter Rouse anchors an offensive line that returns all five starters, while DT Tobin Phillips anchors a defensive line that needs to rebuild after losing several key players.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Advertisement

Colgate: QB Michael Brescia. Brescia was the 2021 Patriot League Rookie of the Year last season. He started five games, passing for 614 yards and two TDs, and rushing for 567 yards and nine scores.

Stanford: QB Tanner McKee. McKee set a Stanford freshman record last year, accounting for 19 combined TD passes and runs. He completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,327 yards and 15 TDs in nine starts.

FACTS & FIGURES

Stanford plays its first FCS opponent since Sept. 15, 2018, against UC Davis. ... The last 38 games for the Cardinal have been against either Power Five or ranked teams since that game against the Aggies in 2018. ... Stanford returns players who produced 92% of the team’s yards passing last season, 86.8% of the yards receiving and all starts on the offensive line. ... Colgate has lost its last nine games against FBS teams since beating Buffalo 38-15 on Sept. 13, 2003.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

GiftOutline Gift Article