Jones and Stanford host Oregon

Stanford Cardinal (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (17-13, 11-8 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -7; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stanford visits the Oregon Ducks after Spencer Jones scored 25 points in Stanford’s 83-60 victory against the Oregon State Beavers. The Ducks have gone 12-5 at home. Oregon is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinal are 7-12 in conference matchups. Stanford is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: N’Faly Dante is scoring 13.4 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Ducks. Will Richardson is averaging 11.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Jones is averaging 13.7 points for the Cardinal. Ingram Harrison is averaging 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

