Stanford pulls away early in 2nd, beats Oregon State 83-60

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Spencer Jones scored 25 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Stanford to an 83-60 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night.
Jordan Pope and Tyler Bilodeau scored 11 points apiece for Oregon State (10-20, 4-15), which shot just 7 of 28 (25%) from the floor in the second half.
Stanford opened the second half on a 25-9 run for a 65-45 lead with 9:44 remaining. Ingram scored nine points, Angel and Jones had six each, and the trio combined for four 3-pointers during the stretch. The Beavers pulled within 18 points at the 8:11 mark but didn’t get closer.
Neal Begovich’s two free throws gave the Cardinal their largest lead, 81-53 with 1:12 to play. It was the Beavers’ fourth straight loss.
Stanford plays at Oregon on Saturday, while the Beavers are at home against California to conclude their regular seasons.
