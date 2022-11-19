Stanford scores first 19 points, beats Cal Poly 80-43

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford opened the game with a 19-0 run and the Cardinal cruised to an 80-43 victory over Cal Poly on Friday night.
Max Murrell hit four 3-pointers from there to help Stanford take a 47-19 lead at intermission.
Murrell and Michael Jones topped Stanford with 15 points apiece. Spencer Jones and Maxime Raynaud both scored 10.
Taylor topped the Mustangs with 12 points.
The Cardinal shot 49% overall, 48% from 3-point range and got off 16 more shots than Cal Poly. The Mustangs shot 28% from the floor, 26% from beyond the arc and were out-rebounded 42-25.
