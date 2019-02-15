UCLA (13-12, 6-6) vs. Stanford (13-11, 6-6)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA goes for the season sweep over Stanford after winning the previous matchup in Los Angeles. The teams last played on Jan. 3, when the Bruins shot 51.5 percent from the field while limiting Stanford’s shooters to just 37.1 percent en route to a 22-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Stanford’s KZ Okpala has averaged 16.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while Daejon Davis has put up 11 points. For the Bruins, Kris Wilkes has averaged 17.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while Jaylen Hands has put up 12.4 points and 6.3 assists.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Bruins have scored 79.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 76.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.

WATCH OUT FOR WILKES: Wilkes has connected on 33.5 percent of the 155 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Stanford is 0-7 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. UCLA is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bruins have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cardinal. Stanford has 32 assists on 74 field goals (43.2 percent) across its past three contests while UCLA has assists on 48 of 85 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA is rated second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 78 points per game.

