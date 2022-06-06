Stanford stays alive with 8-4 victory over Texas State

Placeholder while article actions load

STANFORD, Calif. — Carter Graham hit two home runs, Drew Bowser hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh inning and No. 2 overall seed Stanford pulled away for an 8-4 victory over Texas State on Sunday night, forcing a Monday showdown between the schools for the Stanford Regional title.

Stanford (44-15) had its back against the wall after losing 5-2 to Texas State (47-13) on Saturday night. The Cardinal got another shot at the Bobcats by beating UC Santa Barbara 8-4 in an elimination game earlier Sunday. The winner earns a spot in the Super Regionals.

Texas State took a quick lead on Jose Gonzalez’s solo homer in the top of the first, but Graham answered with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning for Stanford.

Justin Thompson’s RBI double in the third knotted the score at 2-2, but Graham drilled a three-run shot in the fourth to put Stanford back on top.

Dalton Shuffield’s solo homer in the fifth and Peyton Lewis’ RBI single in the sixth got the Bobcats within a run.

Ty Uber (4-1) went five innings in a start for Stanford to get the win. He allowed three runs on three hits and four walks. Ryan Bruno allowed only a walk in the final two innings, striking out four.

Texas State starter Tony Robie (4-1) was tagged with his first loss after allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.

