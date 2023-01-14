Stanford takes on Washington State, seeks to break 4-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stanford Cardinal (5-11, 0-6 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -6.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks to end its four-game losing streak with a win against Washington State. The Cougars have gone 5-2 in home games. Washington State is the Pac-12 leader with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 3.5.

The Cardinal are 0-6 in Pac-12 play. Stanford is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars and Cardinal square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabe Mullins is shooting 50.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 11.9 points. TJ Bamba is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Ingram Harrison is averaging 8.9 points for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

