Stanford takes on Washington State, seeks to break 4-game slide

Stanford Cardinal (5-11, 0-6 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12)
The Cardinal are 0-6 in Pac-12 play. Stanford is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.
The Cougars and Cardinal square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jabe Mullins is shooting 50.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 11.9 points. TJ Bamba is shooting 43.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.
Ingram Harrison is averaging 8.9 points for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games for Stanford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.
Cardinal: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.
