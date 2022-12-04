Stanford visits Arizona State for conference matchup

Stanford Cardinal (3-5, 0-1 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12)
The Cardinal play their first true road game after going 3-5 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Stanford ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 4.1.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.9 points for the Sun Devils. Horne is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Arizona State.
Jones is averaging 11.7 points for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 10.3 points for Stanford.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.