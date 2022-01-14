The Cardinal are 3-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Stanford averages 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.
The Huskies and Cardinal match up Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Roberts is averaging 3.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Brown is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.
Michael O’Connell is averaging 6.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Cardinal. Jaiden Delaire is averaging eight points over the last 10 games for Stanford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.
Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.
