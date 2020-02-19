FAB FRESHMEN: Washington has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels, Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.TOUGH TO DENY DA SILVA: Across 25 appearances this season, Stanford’s Oscar da Silva has shot 59 percent.

SLIPPING AT 68: Stanford is 0-7 when it allows at least 68 points and 16-2 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

COMING UP SHORT: Stanford has scored 64.5 points per game and allowed 69.8 over its four-game road losing streak. Washington has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 75.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stanford defense has allowed only 61.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 18th-best mark in the country. The Washington offense has produced just 69.4 points through 26 games (ranked 206th among Division I teams).

