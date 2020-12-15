Da Silva, averaging 17.3 points per game, scored 17 of Stanford’s 36 first-half points.
Freshman Ziaire Williams scored all 12 of his points in the second half for Stanford (3-2). Noah Taitz also scored 12 points and Spencer Jones 10. Stanford is scheduled to open Pac-12 play against Arizona in Santa Cruz on Saturday.
Lance Coleman II made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for CSUN (3-2), which is 0-6 against Stanford. TJ Starks had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals. The Matadors are scheduled to play California on Saturday.
Stanford was the second Pac-12 opponent CSUN has hosted, joining California in 1995. Stanford has temporarily relocated out of Santa Clara County until December 21 due to COVID-19 restrictions on sporting events and practices.
