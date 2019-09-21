TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ryan Stanley threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns as Florida A&M rallied late to beat Southern 27-21 on Saturday.

FAMU led by 12 at halftime but trailed 21-19 late in the fourth when Stanley took the Rattlers (2-1) 97 yards in nine plays and capped the drive with a 17-yard scoring strike to Xavier Smith. Azende Rey’s pass to Kamari Young made good on the two-point conversion, giving the Rattlers a 27-21 lead with 3:32 to play. FAMU’s defense held firm on the ensuing Southern drive, sacking Southern QB Ladarius Skelton to help seal the win.

Smith had 201 yards receiving on nine catches for the Rattlers.

Stanley connected with George Webb on a 26-yard touchdown pass midway through the first quarter and the Rattlers picked up a safety on the following drive when they dropped Skelton in his own end zone. Rey scored on a short touchdown run — and place kicker Chris Faddoul ran for a two-point conversion — to stretch it to 17-0 by the end of the quarter.

Skelton finished with 114 yards and a score for the Jaguars (1-3).

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.