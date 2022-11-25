Stanley leads Old Dominion against East Carolina after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Carolina Pirates (5-1) at Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts the East Carolina Pirates after Ben Stanley scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 66-61 loss to the Davidson Wildcats. The Monarchs have gone 2-0 at home. Old Dominion averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Pirates are 0-0 on the road. East Carolina is sixth in the AAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Smith IV is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 4.5 points. Stanley is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.5 points for Old Dominion.

Small is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 14.8 points and 9.8 rebounds for East Carolina.

