Hampton led 34-27 at halftime, but KC Nedefo’s tip-in bucket gave the Peacocks (3-6) a 65-61 lead with 2:09 left in the game. From there the Pirates sank 7 of 9 from the foul line to hold on for the win.
Freshman Daryl Banks III paced Saint Peter’s with a career-high 17 points off the bench. Matthew Lee had 10 points and six assists, while Derrick Woods added 10 points and two blocks.
