HAMPTON, Va. — Sophomore Benjamin Stanley came off the bench to score 32 points and Hampton made just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off Saint Peter’s 70-67 on Saturday.

Stanley made 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including both of his 3-pointers, and sank 12 of 18 free throws. He added six rebounds, five blocks and three assists. Davion Warren scored 15 for the Pirates (5-8), while Greg Heckstall added 10 points and five assists.