HONOLULU — Eddie Stansberry hit 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points, Drew Buggs had 16 points and seven assists, and Hawaii beat Division II Hawaii Hilo 82-75 Saturday night.

Zigmars Raimo scored 13 on 6-of-8 shooting, Brocke Stepteau added 11 points and Jack Purchase had 10 and nine rebounds for Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors (5-4) snapped a three-game skid.

Purchase hit a 3-pointer that made it 12-11 and Hawaii led the rest of the way. Jalen Thompson hit a 3 to trim Hawaii Hilo’s deficit to 37-31 at the break and the Vulcans twice pulled within two points in the second half — the second coming when Kupaa Harrison scored five in a row to make it 52-50 with 13 minutes left. Stansberry hit two 3-pointers in an 11-2 run over the next two-plus minutes to push the lead into double figures and Hawaii Hilo trailed by at least six the rest of the way.

Harrison led the Vulcans with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Larry Bush added 20 points and Thompson scored 16.

