HONOLULU — Eddie Stansberry made six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points — both career highs — to help Hawaii beat Alabama A&M 71-63 on Saturday night.

Zigmars Raimo had 14 points and seven rebounds and Jack Purchase added nine points, eight boards and four assists for Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors (9-6) have won three in row.

Raimo made a layup, hit a jumper and then took a steal coast-to-coast for a dunk to spark a 16-5 run that made it 59-48 with nine minutes left after Sheriff Drammeh made back-to-back 3-pointers. Tre Todd scored five points during a 9-0 spurt that trimmed Alabama A&M’s deficit to 63-61 with 1:53 to play but Stansberry answered with a 3-point play and the Bulldogs got no closer.

Todd — a 5-foot-11, 155-pound juco transfer — hit four 3s and finished with 18 points, both career highs, for Alabama A&M (1-12). The Bulldogs finished with a season-high 10 3-pointers, but made just 2 of 12 in the second half.

