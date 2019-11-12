Neither team led by more than eight points. Pacific was up that many with under four minutes to go when Stansberry and Samuta Avea drained 3-pointers and then Stansberry’s four-point play with 1:37 to go put the Rainbows up 64-62. Justin Moore tied it with two free throws but Zigmars Raimo made a layup and then Stansberry made two free throws with 20 seconds to play.
Stansberry, who was 7-of-10 shooting with four 3-pointers, had 17 points in the second half. The Rainbow Warriors (2-1) went 10 of 23 from distance.
Amari McCray led Pacific (2-2) with 16 points and Moore had 14. The Tigers were outscored by 10 at the foul line.
