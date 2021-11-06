In the third quarter, Demarcus Ware scored his second rushing touchdown of the game and Midnight Steward scored on a 94-yard fumble return.
Quarterback Jaylan Adams led The Citadel (2-7, 1-5) with 23 rushes for 80 yards but was just 4-of-12 passing for 73 yards. He ran for both of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns.
Samford quarterback Liam Welch completed 12 of 17 passes for 118 yards.
