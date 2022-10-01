Star RB Ibrahim out for No. 21 Minnesota against Purdue

MINNEAPOLIS — No. 21 Minnesota held star running back Mohamed Ibrahim out of the game on Saturday against Purdue, a week after he appeared to injure an ankle.
Ibrahim practiced this week and went through pregame warmups, but Trey Potts started in his place and took the the majority of the carries in the first half. Ibrahim, a sixth-year player who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the 2021 opener, was on the sideline in full uniform.
Purdue sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned to action after being held out of the previous game against Florida Atlantic.
