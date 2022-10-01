Star RB Ibrahim out for No. 21 Minnesota against Purdue

MINNEAPOLIS — No. 21 Minnesota held star running back Mohamed Ibrahim out of the game on Saturday against Purdue, a week after he appeared to injure an ankle.

Ibrahim, who has 567 rushing yards in four games that was the second-most in the FBS entering the week, was hurt during Minnesota’s 34-7 win at Michigan State. He limped off the field, got treatment and returned to that game, finishing with 103 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.