Cal State Bakersfield totaled 49 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Taze Moore scored a career-high 28 points for the Roadrunners (15-10, 9-7). Justin Edler-Davis added 18 points. Shaun Williams had 17 points.
The Matadors evened the season series against the Roadrunners. Cal State Bakersfield defeated Cal State Northridge 84-58 on Friday.
