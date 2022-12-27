Starling and Notre Dame host Jacksonville

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-3) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5, 0-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -8; over/under is 129 BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the Jacksonville Dolphins after JJ Starling scored 20 points in Notre Dame’s 73-72 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Fighting Irish have gone 7-2 in home games. Notre Dame is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dolphins are 3-3 on the road. Jacksonville scores 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Starling is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Kevion Nolan is averaging 14.3 points and 4.7 assists for the Dolphins. Jordan Davis is averaging 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for Jacksonville.

