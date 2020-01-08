Walter Whyte and Jordan Cohen each made 3-pointers to give Lehigh a 22-15 with 10:29 before intermission. But over the next five minutes, Boston University (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League) went on a 19-4 run in which Mahoney scored nine, Harper added seven and McCoy made a 3. The Terriers led 45-37 at halftime and led the rest of the way.