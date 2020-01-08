Marques Wilson’s 3 capped a 15-8 run and the Mountain Hawks were within 58-54 with 12:06 left. The Terriers responded with a 12-4 spurt and were never threatened again.
Cohen lead Lehigh (4-11, 1-2) with 19 points, six assists and four steals, Evan Taylor scored 13, Wilson 12 and Jeameril Wilson 10.
_____
More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.