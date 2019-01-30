DURHAM, N.H. — Ahmad Clark scored 25 points and Cameron Healy scored 16 and Albany defeated New Hampshire 62-42 on Wednesday night.

Albany has won two straight following a five-game losing streak while the Wildcats have dropped five straight.

The Great Danes (7-15, 2-5 America East Conference) outscored New Hampshire 19-5 in the final seven minutes of the first half with Clark scoring 13, burying three 3-pointers and all four of his foul-shot attempts. Clark finished with six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Albany shot just 18 of 47 (38.3 percent) from the field but the Wildcats managed just 13-of-53 shooting (24.5) and missed half their 16 free-throw attempts. Albany led by double digits the remainder of the game

Chris Lester led New Hampshire (3-17, 1-6) with 14 points. New Hampshire outrebounded Albany by a 46-31 margin.

