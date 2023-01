Staten shot 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Hornets (2-16, 1-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brandon Stone scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Martez Robinson was 5 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points. The Hornets ended a 15-game slide with the victory.