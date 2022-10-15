Steele with 3 TDs; Ball St. scores late to beat UConn 25-21

MUNCIE, Ind. — Carson Steele ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns as Ball State shut out UConn in the second half for a 25-21 come-from-behind victory on Saturday.
John Paddock had 147 yards passing and an interception for the Cardinals. Jayshon Jackson had eight catches for 71 yards.
Zion Turner was 18-of-22 passing for 129 yards and threw two touchdown passes for UConn (3-5). Victor Rosa and Robert Burns combined for 143 yards rushing on 28 carries. Burns had a 1-yard TD run.
__
