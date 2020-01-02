Brian Warren, whose 14 points per game entering the contest was second on the Mavericks, scored only 7 points (2 of 11).

Texas-Arlington posted a season-high 27 assists. Meanwhile, the Red Wolves’ 28.6 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Texas-Arlington opponent this season.

Melo Eggleston had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Red Wolves (10-4, 2-1). Malik Brevard added seven rebounds.

Canberk Kus, whose 12 points per game heading into the contest led the Red Wolves, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

Texas-Arlington matches up against Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Saturday. Arkansas State matches up against Texas State at home on Saturday.

