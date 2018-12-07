NEW YORK — Gabe Stefanini scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting Friday night and Columbia used a big second half to beat Bryant 90-68.

The Lions (2-6) opened their lead with a 13-1 run capped at 84-63 by Quinton Adlesh’s 3-pointer with 3:56 to go. Columbia had a 9-0 run early in the half to take control and outscored the Bulldogs 47-26 in the second half.

Adlesh added 20 points including six 3-pointers and Jake Killingsworth scored 13 for the Lions.

Columbia made 12 of 24 from 3-point range and shot 34 of 58 (58.6 percent) overall.

Bryant (2-6) overcame a 13-point, first-half deficit to take its only lead of the game at 44-43 on the opening basket of the second half.

Adam Grant scored 23 points, Byron Hawkins added 22 and SaBastian Townes had 10 for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.