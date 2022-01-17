Illinois: The return of Curbelo was a welcome development after missing the team’s last 11 games. His ability to penetrate and get to the hoop gives Underwood’s offense more dynamism in addition to Cockburn and perimeter shooters such as Plummer and Frazier. The Illini remain in first place in the Big Ten, and there’s another conference contender coming to town next week in Michigan State on Jan. 25.