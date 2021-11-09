The Boilermakers, who made 16 of 34 3s, led by as many as 36 points in the second half. Purdue shot 50% for the game while the Knights were held to 41%.
Purdue broke open the game with a 19-3 run that produced a 40-23 lead. The Boilermakers led 50-37 at half.
BIG PICTURE
Purdue: The Boilermakers have won nine straight season openers by an average of 28 points and are 16-1 in openers under Matt Painter.
Bellarmine: The Knights are in their second season in Division I and aren’t afraid to play the big boys. Last year they opened against Duke, and this season they’ll play No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA on back-to-back nights next week.
TIP-INS
Purdue will be back to full strength after Mason Gillis serves two more games in his four-game suspension, which included the team’s exhibition. Gillis, a sophomore forward who started 23 games last season, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in June. … Purdue announced before the game it plans to redshirt freshmen Trey Kaufman-Renn and Brian Waddell.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Boilermakers likely enhanced its No. 7 ranking with a dominant performance in the second half.
UP NEXT:
Bellarmine visits Murray State on Saturday.
Purdue hosts Indiana State on Friday.
