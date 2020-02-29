T.J. Atwood had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (16-14, 10-9), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Davion Buster added 16 points, V.J. Holmes had 14 and Avery Sullivan and Anderson Kopp 13 each.
Stephen F. Austin also defeated Lamar 70-62 on Jan. 25.
Stephen F. Austin faces Abilene Christian on the road on Tuesday. Lamar finishes the regular season against McNeese State at home next Saturday.
