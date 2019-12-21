Kevon Harris hit a jumper to make it 77-73 with 32 seconds left and McNeese made all four free throws to close out the win.
Nathan Bain added 12 points for the Lumberjacks.
Brown finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. A.J. Lawson added 12 points, and Leondre Washington and Dru Kuxhausen had 11 points each.
___
