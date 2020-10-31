The Lumberjacks had four different players complete passes, and between Trae Self, Preston Weeks, Blake Short, and Josh Foskey, the group combined were 31-for-39 passing for 404 yards.
Remi Simmons caught four passes for 143 yards and a touchdown and 12-different Lumberjacks players had a reception.
Luke Nethercot threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Damian Macias to allow the Mountaineers to avoid the shutout. Nethercot completed 6 of 8 in relief of Connor Desch.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.